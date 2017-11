NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Dozens of people from the homeless community and their advocates were marching in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon. It was part of a march called “Housing not Jails.”

The group is calling to end the “criminalization” of the homeless. They are calling on city leaders to create more access to safe housing. The Connecticut Bail Fund also was involved in organizing the march.

The group says it would like a response from New Haven mayor Toni Harp by December 1.