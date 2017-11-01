Innovative therapy could help people dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder

(WTNH) — West Hartford based therapist Laney Rozenweig sees major progression in her Accelerated Resolution Therapy for PTSD.

Laney Rosenzweig is the creator of Accelerated Resolution Therapy, or ART Therapy, which she is now teaching to psychologists on major military bases.

ART ses eye movements to help erase negative images in the brain associated with trauma.

It is currently the focus of a $1 million study at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute as a possible more accelerated treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.