Jets' Skrine cleared; Claiborne, Wilkerson questionable

By Published: Updated:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be available to play against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Skrine sat out last Sunday against Atlanta after being injured at Miami the previous week.

Morris Claiborne, the Jets’ other starting cornerback, is questionable because of a foot injury that knocked him out in the third quarter against the Falcons. Coach Todd Bowles has characterized it only as a “sore foot.” X-rays were negative and MRIs showed no structural damage.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s