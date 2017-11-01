Looking to get rid of an old suit? Donate it!

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — For military veterans, the transition into a new career isn’t always easy. An organization called Save-a-Suit is helping vets get outfitted in a new uniform.

There are racks of suits – all for veterans – in the organization’s office in Bethel. They are to help vets adjust to their next assignment: Civilian life.

Staff sorted through and measured them on Wednesday afternoon. On Friday, they’ll help vets suit up.

“That is our mission so that we can help them transition back into their civilian life and help them find employment,” said Alex Carrera, director of operations for Save-a-Suit.

Veterans will get to try the suits on at Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun on Friday. They’ll get the new outfit free of charge. It’s open to all veterans and there are clothes for men and women in all different sizes.

The event is something that veterans and those helping them look forward to.

“It actually makes me feel really great knowing that you can help someone in need,” said Chou Pan, marketing associate for Save-a-Suit.

Pan will be at the event on Friday, helping veterans find the perfect suit. There will be formal business attire, as well as more casual business clothes. The hope is that they will be something veterans can wear to a job interview.

“They’re really grateful,” Pan said. “After you give them a full outfit they’re actually really appreciative of what we do.”

More than 500 veterans are expected to be at the event on Friday. More suits will be collected at the event itself, meaning staff will be able to help even more veterans.

“We definitely want to give back to the veterans who have served our country,” Carrera said. “It’s the least we can do for them to help them transition back to civilian life.”

There are several locations around the state where you can donate. For more information please visit www.saveasuit.org.

News 8 is once again proud to sponsor Vets Rock this week. It provides our veterans with valuable resources along with world-class entertainment.

Vets Rock will be held on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and a concert featuring Joe Walsh and Eddie Money starts at 7:30 p.m.