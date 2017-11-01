New app to help you track your places of interest

(WTNH) — We sat down with the CEO of GoNation to talk about how a new app will give businesses the exposure they need.

GoNation makes real-time local discovery fun, easy, and fast, allowing users to tap into their area and share what is hot and happening nearby.

Users control how deep their local experience is with the ability to search, filter and sort how they see the pulse of the area
around them.

At the same time, the app makes it easier for business to reach an unlimited number of new customers and simplifies promoting their business online in addition to
managing website updates.

The app is set to launch in January of 2018. For more information, visit GoNation.com

 

