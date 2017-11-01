New Haven’s Luis Rosa prepares for biggest fight of career

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven boxer Luis Rosa Jr. has another big fight coming up. This one’s the biggest of his pro career.

Rosa, who is still undefeated, will be fighting for the WBC Intercontinental championship. Winning would be a huge step for him, he’d be closer to fighting for a world championship, and inside the Top 10 in the rankings.

Rosa says he’s training hard to face southpaw Yuandale Evans. The fight is in Cleveland, Evans’ hometown.

Rosa says Evans may have the crowd behind him, but he’s okay fighting in enemy territory.

“It’s different fighting in somebody else’s hometown, but at the end of the day it’s his hometown but it’s my ring and I’ll show that that night,” Rosa said.

“This is the biggest fight of my career, this is where we want to be. This is what it’s going to take us to reach our dreams, our goals, and it’s just showing us that we’re here.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s