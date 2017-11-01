New Haven’s Luis Rosa prepares for biggest fight of career

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven boxer Luis Rosa Jr. has another big fight coming up. This one’s the biggest of his pro career.

Rosa, who is still undefeated, will be fighting for the WBC Intercontinental championship. Winning would be a huge step for him, he’d be closer to fighting for a world championship, and inside the Top 10 in the rankings.

Rosa says he’s training hard to face southpaw Yuandale Evans. The fight is in Cleveland, Evans’ hometown.

Rosa says Evans may have the crowd behind him, but he’s okay fighting in enemy territory.

“It’s different fighting in somebody else’s hometown, but at the end of the day it’s his hometown but it’s my ring and I’ll show that that night,” Rosa said.

“This is the biggest fight of my career, this is where we want to be. This is what it’s going to take us to reach our dreams, our goals, and it’s just showing us that we’re here.”