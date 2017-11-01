New York City steps up security after deadly terror attack

Heavily armed police guard as people watch during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The deadly rampage has authorities in and around New York City stepping up security as a precaution.

The NYPD and federal anti-terrorism investigators have stopped a lot of plots against New York City in the past few years, but those plots involved planning, buying materials, and other people.

There is still a lot of investigating left to do, but this plot seems to have worked because it was so simple. Rent a sturdy pickup truck from a Home Depot in Passaic and drive it into as many people as you can. As a result, the folks heading to work in the big apple Wednesday are going to see a lot of extra security.

We already saw that last night as the village Halloween parade went on as planned just blocks from this latest attack. There were more police than usual. There will be more than usual on the trains, in Grand Central, and anywhere else there are a lot of people.

Heavily armed police guard as revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. New York City’s always-surreal Halloween parade marched on Tuesday evening under the shadow of real fear, hours after a truck attack killed several people on a busy city bike path in what authorities called an act of terror. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

We asked commuters headed to the city if they are doing anything different because of this latest attack.

“Not at the moment. You have to go to work,” said Sydney Server, New Haven. “You can’t live in fear; you just have to pray that this crazy madness stops.”

A half a day later, the investigation is just beginning. Witnesses say the suspect shouted “God is great” in Arabic, and left some kind of note alluding to ISIS, so authorities are treating this as an act of terror.

New York City is certainly no stranger to terror attacks, and everything is going to continue as usual, from the work day Wednesday to the big marathon on Sunday.

