Newington Police officer injured while arresting New Britain man

By Published: Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after police say he committed a traffic violation and led officials on a chase before resisting arrest.

According to police, an officer observed a driver commit a violation and attempted to pull over the vehicle. Officials say the man refused to stop and led police to a driveway on Chapman Street in New Britain.

The occupant, who police identified as 45-year-old Mark Stewart of New Britain, allegedly exited his vehicle, reopened his car door, reached inside for something, and then fled the scene on foot.

An officer located Stewart banging on the door of a residence. Officials say Stewart resisted arrest and injured an officer’s shoulder during a struggle before he was handcuffed.

Stewart is facing charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with Police, and Failure to Drive in Proper Lane. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

The officer has not been able to return to work at this time.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s