Newington Police officer injured while arresting New Britain man

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after police say he committed a traffic violation and led officials on a chase before resisting arrest.

According to police, an officer observed a driver commit a violation and attempted to pull over the vehicle. Officials say the man refused to stop and led police to a driveway on Chapman Street in New Britain.

The occupant, who police identified as 45-year-old Mark Stewart of New Britain, allegedly exited his vehicle, reopened his car door, reached inside for something, and then fled the scene on foot.

An officer located Stewart banging on the door of a residence. Officials say Stewart resisted arrest and injured an officer’s shoulder during a struggle before he was handcuffed.

Stewart is facing charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with Police, and Failure to Drive in Proper Lane. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

The officer has not been able to return to work at this time.