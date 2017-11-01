November Seasonal Changes

The month of November typically features a big battle. Sun angle is lowering, temperatures are fighting between winter and late summer with days in the 60s and 70s, and days with temps in the 20s. Sadly, those of us who love summer are fighting a losing battle as colder air wins out and our days get shorter and shorter. Here’s how crazy the changes are over the 30 day period of November:

It’s no surprise that as we head towards winter our temperatures drop pretty quickly. Our record highs go from the 80s to only in the 60s for parts of the state as we go through November. We also have seen snow fall across the whole state during this month so if you’re wondering when to put the snow tires on, now would be a pretty good time! Sadly not only do our temperatures tank, our daylight hours also dramatically decrease.

57 minutes of sunshine go right down the tubes! Our sunrise is actually earlier at the end of November versus the beginning but that’s of course because we move the clocks back an hour. By November 30th, our sunset is only 4:23 PM! That hurts!