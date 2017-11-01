Open enrollment kicks off for state’s healthcare exchange

Related Coverage Access Health CT’s open enrollment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Wednesday is the day open enrollment starts for the state’s healthcare exchange.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman is kicking off the enrollment for 2018 by holding a news conference in Hartford Wednesday morning.

People can shop for a plan and enroll in private health insurance for 2018 during open enrollment now through December 22.

This year, they’ve expanded their locations for in-person enrollment assistance from two to ten. Here are the locations:

Bridgeport

Danbury

East Hartford

Hartford

Milford

New Britain

New Haven

Norwich

Stamford

Waterbury

