PD: Man breaks into home, assaults elderly man, then crashes into tree

William McAllister (Newington Police)

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Newington home and assaulting an elderly man on Tuesday night.

Police say at around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a home on West Hartford Road for a home invasion complaint. As police were responding to the scene, they found William McAllister III, of South Windsor, walking in the roadway. Police say McAllister then approached the officers and ignored their commands, which resulted in a physical altercation between McAllister and police.

McAllister was then taken into police custody, where an investigation revealed that earlier he had broken into a home on West Hartford Road and assaulted the 85-year-old homeowner. McAllister then fled the scene in his car but crashed it into a tree a short distance away.

McAllister had been walking away from his car when he tried to fight with another resident of the neighborhood, before he was contacted by officers.

McAllister was charged with home invasion, burglary, disorderly conduct and assault on an elderly person. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

