Police chief on leave after lawsuit about 2016 suicide

REDDING, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police chief has been placed on leave while the town investigates his handling of a 2016 suicide that triggered a lawsuit.

The News Times reports that Redding Chief Doug Fuchs was placed on paid administrative leave following an emergency meeting by the Board of Selectmen on Monday night.

The family of 32-year-old Peter Valenti III filed a lawsuit against a number of town and police officials in Redding, claiming they were negligent in responding and may have been able to save his life.

The lawsuit alleges officers failed to check Valenti’s vital signs after their arrival at the scene, and that Fuchs prevented emergency services from examining Valenti’s body.

Fuchs and town attorney James Tallberg’s office declined to comment.

