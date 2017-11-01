Police chief on leave after lawsuit about 2016 suicide

By Published:

REDDING, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police chief has been placed on leave while the town investigates his handling of a 2016 suicide that triggered a lawsuit.

The News Times reports that Redding Chief Doug Fuchs was placed on paid administrative leave following an emergency meeting by the Board of Selectmen on Monday night.

Related: Lawsuit says police delayed CPR attempts for hanged man

The family of 32-year-old Peter Valenti III filed a lawsuit against a number of town and police officials in Redding, claiming they were negligent in responding and may have been able to save his life.

The lawsuit alleges officers failed to check Valenti’s vital signs after their arrival at the scene, and that Fuchs prevented emergency services from examining Valenti’s body.

Fuchs and town attorney James Tallberg’s office declined to comment.

___

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s