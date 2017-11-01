Police investigate after toddler found wandering in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found outside wandering in the cold on Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 6:23 a.m., a resident reported that a child dressed only in a diaper and a t-shirt was found wandering on Hillcrest Avenue at Stevens Street.

According to police, no one in the area recognized the toddler before he was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center as a precaution.

A short time later, students from the neighborhood recognized the child when they were shown a photo. Officers were then directed to an apartment on Stevens Street where they located the boy’s family.

The family told police that they had just realized that the toddler had apparently exited the home and walked down the street.

The child’s father was later taken to the hospital to be reunited with his son.

Police say while DCF was notified of the incident, there are no criminal charges at this time.