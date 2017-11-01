PD: 2 confirmed dead after shooting at Colorado Walmart

By Published: Updated:

THORNTON, Colo. (ABC News/WTNH) — A shooting took place at a Walmart in Colorado, police said Wednesday evening.

“Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area,” tweeted the Thornton Police Department at 6:27 Mountain Time.

Officials confirmed via Twitter that two adult men were killed.

At 7:35 p.m. Thornton Police Department tweeted, “At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime scene. We will update as info becomes available.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s