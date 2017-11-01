PD: 2 confirmed dead after shooting at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. (ABC News/WTNH) — A shooting took place at a Walmart in Colorado, police said Wednesday evening.

“Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area,” tweeted the Thornton Police Department at 6:27 Mountain Time.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Officials confirmed via Twitter that two adult men were killed.

At 7:35 p.m. Thornton Police Department tweeted, “At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime scene. We will update as info becomes available.”