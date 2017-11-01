President nominates Durham for Connecticut US attorney

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated longtime federal prosecutor John Durham to serve as U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

The White House announced the nomination Wednesday and sent it to the Senate for approval, saying Durham and nominees for other U.S. attorney jobs share Trump’s vision for “making America safe again.”

Durham will succeed Deirdre Daly, a nominee of former President Barack Obama who left office Friday. He was appointed last week by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Durham has served in a variety of positions during his 35 years with the U.S. attorney’s office and is known for his roles in prosecuting mobsters and former Gov. John Rowland.

He also was tapped by attorneys general to investigate the destruction of CIA videotapes and the Boston FBI office’s relationship with mobsters.

