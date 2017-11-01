Questions about Giants, McAdoo after Jenkins' suspension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) New York Giants linebacker and defensive captain Jonathan Casillas stood in front of his locker for more than 10 minutes answering questions, and only one dealt with playing the surprising Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

When your team is 1-6 and top cornerback Janoris Jenkins gets suspended coming off a bye week, there usually aren’t a lot of questions about football, especially when it’s the second player suspension in less than a month for violating team rules.

For Casillas, quarterback Eli Manning, cornerback Eli Apple and safety Landon Collins, the questions were all about the Giants’ season that is threatening to get very ugly.