Questions about Giants, McAdoo after Jenkins' suspension

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins speaks to reporters during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jenkins has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. The suspension takes effect immediately, meaning Jenkins will miss Sunday's home game against the Rams. Jenkins was told Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, he was suspended. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

%name Questions about Giants, McAdoo after Jenkins' suspension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) New York Giants linebacker and defensive captain Jonathan Casillas stood in front of his locker for more than 10 minutes answering questions, and only one dealt with playing the surprising Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

When your team is 1-6 and top cornerback Janoris Jenkins gets suspended coming off a bye week, there usually aren’t a lot of questions about football, especially when it’s the second player suspension in less than a month for violating team rules.

For Casillas, quarterback Eli Manning, cornerback Eli Apple and safety Landon Collins, the questions were all about the Giants’ season that is threatening to get very ugly.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s