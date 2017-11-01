Rally against Univ. of Hartford’s lack of attention to bullying after roommate incident

Related Coverage PD: University of Hartford student arrested for bullying roommate

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Protests and rallies surround the University of Hartford after a white student 18-year-old Brianna Brochu was arrested for allegedly terrorizing a black student Jazzy Rowe, and then bragging about it on Instagram.

In the video, Rowe read an Instagram post from Brochu detailing some of her actions.

Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons (on) her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Rowe says had been to the health clinic and had a severe sore throat for weeks because of her roommate.

“I’m really angry, I’m really hurt, I feel her pain,” said Vania Legall, who graduated from the University of Hartford last year, and is from the Caribbean like Jazzy Rowe. She says she felt a more subtle form of racism.

“I loved your heart and the academics and everything, but there is, and there was that sense of tension.”

Current student Rico Benefits says he feels the undercurrents, and is thankful Jazzy took it viral with the Facebook post to get the proper attention.

“I think the real feel is that the university sweep things under the rug sometimes.”

The University president released a statement that read in part:

“The accused student’s behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution. Let me also be clear that I am confident the University has taken all steps to pursue this matter seriously, and will continue to do so.”

Bishop John Selders of “Moral Mondays CT” says Jazzy shouldn’t have had to turn to Facebook and post the facts to get action.

“And our right now, real-time Facebook social media moments that we still are fumbling with these kinds of issues.”