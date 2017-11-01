Storm Team 8’s Joe Furey Visits Pumpkintown USA

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween was celebrated across all towns and cities in Connecticut, including the most festive of them all: Pumpkintown USA located in East Hampton.

The residents aren’t what you’d typically see. Hand-painted pumpkin-headed scarecrows adorn the “town” in such buildings as the general store, bank, fire department and even a town jail where one unlucky pumpkinhead was locked-up.

Storm Team 8’s Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey spent his Halloween afternoon visiting the unique “residents” along with the visitors and exploring the activities such as the hayride. Before leaving, a stop at the farm store was necessary to pick up delicious apple cider donuts and local farm produce.

Joe talks to the owner and gives a tour of what’s offered from this must-see fall destination: