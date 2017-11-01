Stratford Police seek suspect in gas station robbery

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Police are looking to identify a suspect who they believe was involved in a robbery at a gas station.

According to police, on Oct. 25, a man committed an armed robbery at the Citgo gas station located at 605 Success Avenue.

Authorities say during the robbery, the suspect displayed a firearm and threatened the clerk. Officials say an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes were stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to give Stratford Police a call at 203-381-6902 or at 203-385-4172.