Stretch Your Dollar: Outdoor chores to get done in the fall

(WTNH)– It’s fall and we are beginning to feel some colder temperatures out there. Before that happens, experts say there are some outdoor chores that can stretch your dollar year-round.

The leaves are changing and clean up has begun. Before you finish for the season, Don Dickson with Tarantino Landscaping say there are things you should do to prevent problems down the road.

For example, make sure the final mow of the season is shorter than the others with a 2-3 inch cut range.

“Fungus can grow in the longer grass blades; it’ll create snow mold which is a problem that will show up in the spring time,” said Dickson.

Also clean up those leaves to prevent mold and cut back your perennials so they’re fresh for next year. Remember to spray for ticks until the first frost and apply deer spray.

“What they’ll do is basically eat their plants,” said Dickson.

Now’s a good time to put bulbs in the ground for spring tulips and fertilize.

“If you’re only going to do one a year, the fall one is probably the most important and beneficial. It’ll help the roots grow throughout the winter,” said Dickson.

Lastly, don’t forget to shop summer tools! All the summertime lawn and garden necessities are on sale. Stock up and save for next year.