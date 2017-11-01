UConn officials discuss major budget cuts

Related Coverage Malloy signs budget, line item vetoes hospital tax language

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Malloy has signed a state budget plan into law, and now major financial cuts are coming to the University of Connecticut. Officials with the university are addressing just how much an impact the school faces.

Up until the governor signed the new budget, there were a number of concerns on the UConn campus. Now those concerns are reality. Mainly because of the cuts UConn will see and the impact it will have there and at the UConn Health campus in Farmington.

The Board of Trustees will be meeting in Storrs Wednesday morning to discuss the state budget situation.

It cuts $134 million from UConn. That means positions and services will be cut. There will be a hiring freeze. And positions for nonessential services will now be eliminated. The funding cuts will also halt plans for a new science complex.

While $134 million is certainly a lot of money, it was originally expected to be worse. In the budget Governor Malloy vetoed back in September, UConn would’ve lost $300 million. So the latest number is a step up but a big hit to the system nonetheless.

At Wednesday morning’s meeting no official action will be taken regarding the budget cuts. At this point, issues and concerns will be discussed.