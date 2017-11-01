UConn women’s basketball rolls in first exhibition game, 82-37

Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team did what it was supposed to do on Wednesday night. The Huskies easily took care of overmatched Fort Hays State, a Division II team from Kansas.

The UConn women’s basketball team has been waiting for this day since March 31st, when the Huskies lost at the buzzer in the Final Four to Mississippi State.

Gabby Williams led the Huskies with 19 points. Napheesa Collier was big as well, scoring 15 and 5 assists, and Azura Stevens put up 15 of her own, playing for the first time as a Husky.

UConn wins with ease, 82-37.

Check out the highlights.

