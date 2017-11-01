Walmart is turning holiday shopping into a party

By Published: Updated:
This Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, photo shows corporate signage at a Walmart in Kissimmee, Fla. Walmart is testing a service that lets a delivery person walk into a customer's home when they're not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge. The retailer says the service is for busy families who don't have time to stop at a store. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)

(CNN)– Walmart is ready to rock out for the holidays.

The world’s largest retailer is throwing 20,000 parties across its stores in an attempt to attract more holiday shoppers. At the parties, Walmart will put on 165,000 in-store toy demos, guide customers through their shopping lists and, yes, host visits from Santa Claus.

The parties will take place on November 4, December 2 and December 16 at Walmart Supercenters all over the country.

Walmart’s new parties concept is part of a larger holiday shopping campaign called “Rock This Christmas. The retailer will increase the number of items on sale, offer exclusive gifts and offer online discounts. Walmart is also bringing back festively dressed employees, a.k.a. “Holiday Helpers,” to assist shoppers navigate stores.

“We’re leveraging our more than 4,700 stores and Walmart.com to deliver more assortment, exclusives, convenience and savings than ever before,” Steve Bratspies, Walmart U.S.’ chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Over the past year, Walmart (WMT) has made significant investments to its stores, like speedier returns, and its website. For the holidays, Walmart.com will sell brands not previously available on its website, like Bose and Cuisinart, and offer free two-day shipping on orders more than $35.

The holidays are usually the most lucrative time of year for retailers. Consulting firm PwC says consumers will spend 6% more this year.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s