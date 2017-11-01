Witness describes Manhattan terror attack; investigators uncovering suspect details

LOWER MANHATTAN (WTNH)–New Yorkers are proving to be resilient once again after the deadliest terror attack on the city since 9/11.

For those who witnessed the attack, however, today is a very different day. News 8 spoke to one witness, who was clearly still shaken from what she saw on Tuesday.

“All of a sudden I see a white truck just going 60 miles an hour speeding down a bike trail, and then I hear, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’ and I look up and there are bike pieces in the air body parts flying,” the witness said.

Related Content: Truck attack suspect is charged with terrorism offenses

“I started calling 9-1-1, all I can do is say ‘Oh my god, oh my god, what is going on?’ You know like you see people dying on the news every day, but what are you supposed to do when it’s actually happening in front of you?”

Investigators, meanwhile, were at the hospital bedside of 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant, working to extract information about the truck attack Tuesday afternoon that left eight people dead and 12 injured, a law enforcement official said.

The rented Home Depot truck was carried away by the New York police department around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators in Hazmat suits surrounded the vehicle.

Related Content: Police: Truck attack suspect ‘did this in the name of ISIS’

Law enforcement officials are trying to reconstruct what the suspect was doing in the final minutes which led up to him barreling down the bike path, hitting the school bus, jumping out of the car with two fake guns.

Officials are trying to determine what he was doing and who he was associating with, in the days and weeks leading up to the attack.

Investigators know he lived a short time in Florida before moving his family to Patterson, New Jersey. Officials are scouring his home address as well as a Home Depot parking lot, trying to find out where the truck was rented.

The investigation has expanded from Lower Manhattan, trying to determine what may have motivated the suspect.