2 Connecticut natives help Houston Astros win World Series

(WTNH)– One for the record books! For the first time, the Houston Astros hoist the World Series trophy and they did it thanks to starring roles by not one but two guys from right here in Connecticut

And you saw it there on the mound for the final out in this historic game, a guy from Redding, Connecticut. And the World Series MVP, the guy who broke the game open Wednesday night…he’s from New Britain.

This was a terrific series. Great games, the lead kept changing, and it all came down to a decisive game seven.

New Britain’s George Springer got things rolling with the game’s first hit, hustling home to turn that into the first run of the game– and the Astros never looked back. Next inning…Springer does it again..It was the former UConn Huskies 5th HR of the series. He sets a record for most extra base hits in World Series history.

Springer wasn’t the only Connecticut guy to play a major role. Redding’s Charlie Morton pitched the final 4 innings of the game, so he got the win.

Connecticut’s own Charlie Morton gets the win as the Astros win their first ever World Series championship. pic.twitter.com/EXDvOwzWiQ — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 2, 2017

“We held down a really tough lineup. I don’t know. It really hasn’t sunk in. Early on I thought I was a little amped up maybe overthrowing a little bit, but settled in a little bit,” said Morton.

“That patch on our chest really does mean a lot to us. I’m so happy for all of our fans who have endured a lot and we’re coming home champions,” said Springer.

#NewBritain‘s own George Springer hoists the World Series MVP trophy. He broke the record for most extra-base hits in the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/uJbLUB7TXQ — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 2, 2017

The patch he’s talking about is one that says “Houston Strong” they wore that as a tribute to the city of Houston and that whole area that was his so hard by Hurricane Harvey just about two months ago. A big chunk of that area ended up under water. Harvey did billions of dollars in damage. While the people of Houston are still recovering, they got to forget about all their trouble last night.

This is the first time in the Astros history that they have ever won the World Series.