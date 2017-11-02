A surprising cure to side effects of common breast cancer treatment

By Published:

(ABC News) – Cancer chemotherapy for breast cancer has saved millions of women.

But the treatment that has the power to cure cancer has side with effects with the power to wreak havoc on patients’ quality of life.

Some, like nausea, can be treated with medications.

But others such as pain, depression and exhaustion have been difficult to treat.

However, scientists in Portugal may have found a surprisingly effective new treatment for chemo woes – exercise.

They gave women receiving chemo a personalized workout including aerobic exercise and strength training.

Afterwards, women reported significantly better energy levels, less pain and better emotional states, a trifecta that no medication is able to do.

Perhaps not surprising, the women were also much more physically fit.

The study lends hope to the many women affected by this horrible disease and its toxic treatments. It’s something affordable, do-able and intuitive.

Add it to the growing list of health benefits of exercise.

