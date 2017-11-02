“Ability Beyond” brings Shark Tank-style panel to young adults with Autism

(WTNH) — The chance to be on a-b-c’s hit series “Shark Tank” might sound like something out of a dream, but the organization Ability Beyond is making it a reality for a group of entrepreneurs with Autism.

Career Education Specialist Paul Starybrat at Ability Beyond talked to News 8 about the success of Ability Beyond.

The non-profit organization provides services for people with disabilities throughout Connecticut and New York.

It supplies numerous residential alternatives, employment training, career counseling, job placement services, cognitive and life skills instruction, clinical and therapeutic support, and volunteer and recreational activities.

Shark Tank-style Entrepreneur Pitch Panel was financially supported by a grant from Autism Speaks.

It is a part of the Explorations in Entrepreneurship curriculum.

A group of 10 young adults with disabilities from ages 16-25 participated in the panel that took place on October 27th at our offices in Bristol.

Proposals included a Therapeutic Putty, Trail Mix, Meditation CD’s, Bath Salts, and a Photography business.