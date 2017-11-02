Actress Paz de la Huerta claims Harvey Weinstein raped her twice

Related Coverage NYPD has 2 open sexual assault cases against Harvey Weinstein

(ABC News) — New York Police Department detectives and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office are investigating rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought by actress Paz de la Huerta, police sources told ABC News.

The NYPD had two active cases involving Weinstein and women whose accusations were not subject to the statute of limitations, ABC News reported earlier this week. Lucia Evans is one of the women. Paz de la Huerta is the other.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” his spokeswoman told ABC News in a statement.

De la Huerta claims that in 2010 Weinstein gave her a ride home to her New York City apartment where he insisted they have drinks and then, she told police, he forced himself on her. She claims he did it again shortly thereafter.

“I was very traumatized,” the actress told Vanity Fair magazine. “I don’t think I was taking very good care of myself. What happened with Harvey left me scarred for many years. I felt so disgusted by it, with myself … I became a little self-destructive. It was really hard for me to deal, to cope.”

“A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light,” Manhattan D.A. spokeswoman Joan Vollero told ABC News. “As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further.”