After delays, House Republicans unveil tax bill

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on tax policy with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington, with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTNH)– After some delays, Republicans in the House of Representatives finally released their tax bill on Thursday. Republicans are promising it will benefit businesses and the working class, while Democrats disagree.

“With this plan, the typical family of four will save $1,182 a year on their taxes,” said Rep. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House.

Related Content: House GOP’s evolving tax bill leaves retirement plan intact

“Repeal the estate tax, create a huge, new wealthy loophole for wealthy individuals. This sure doesn’t fit the bill of helping the middle class,” said Sen. Charles Schumer of New York.

Democrats say the GOP plan will explode deficits. They call it a multi-trillion dollar giveaway to the wealthiest, and to corporations.

Related Content: House tax plan would lower caps on 401(k)s, cut state and local deductions

President Trump says he wants the bill passed by Thanksgiving, and on his desk by Christmas.

Governor Dannel Malloy released a statement on the plan, saying, “As we begin to review the partisan tax plan from President Trump and Congressional Republicans, one thing already is obvious: this proposal, drafted in secret, would stick it to middle-class Americans in order to pay for massive tax cuts for only the wealthiest one percent.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s