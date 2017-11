Related Coverage Norwich Public Utilities issues warning regarding fake calls

(WTNH) — Aquarion Water Company is warning customers about a scam going around.

The company says you get a call from someone who says they work for Aquarion.

They leave a phone number for you to call back to make a water bill payment. They may also say that you need to pay a fine for tampering with their water meter.

However, the company says not to fall for it and to call police if you receive this call.