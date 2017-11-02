Are some sports more dangerous than others?

(WTNH) — Injuries are common in sports, but are certain sports really more dangerous than others for our children?

From the excruciating agony, to the reality and then disappointment, sports injuries hamper even the best athletes. But injuries can also be devastating at a young age.

East Haven High School student Sierra Sault has been on the soccer field since she was 4-years-old. Sierra is no longer a goalie after a collision spurred yet another concussion diagnosis.

“They said she’s out for the season,” explained Sierra’s mom, Jeryl. “She’s done. She cant take any more hits to the head right now and they said if it were my kid, done.”

The bottom line for athletes of all ages comes down to one thing.

“Contact,” said Sports Neurologist Dr. Anthony Alessi. “Either with another athlete, contact with the ground, contact with a ball, contact with a goalpost.”

Dr. Alessi heads up the University of Connecticut NeuroSport program in Storrs.

“It’s really a sport where there is more contact, you are more likely to get hurt,” he explained. “Thus the term, ‘more dangerous.'”

On the list of dangerous sports among kids is football, ice hockey, lacrosse, and soccer to name a few.

“Cheerleading in the most recent study done at the Barrow Neurologic Institute have found that cheerleading have the highest degree of neurologic injury if you’re considering a sport,” Dr. Alessi said.

What he’s talking about is the risk of head injuries. In Connecticut, cases of concussion in high school football are actually below the national average in one study.

