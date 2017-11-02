Attorney General Jeff Sessions facing scrutiny for not disclosing conversations with Papadopolous

(WTNH) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing more scrutiny about his candor regarding contacts with Russia from Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“Jeff Sessions concealed his meetings with the Russians and he had an obligation to be more forthcoming about meetings that involved Papadopoulos,” Blumenthal said.

The Connecticut Senator is referring to George Papadopolous, who pleaded guilty this week to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

Suggested at a 2016 meeting that Sessions attended based on an Instagram photo that he could use his connections to set up a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Trump with the then-Republican candidate’s national security team.

Those meetings never happened, however, Sessions never disclosed those discussions when grilled about them during multiple hearings on Capitol Hill.