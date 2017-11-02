Black students talk racism at predominately white colleges in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new twist in the alleged racially motivated incident at the University of Hartford. The college’s president says he is now receiving death threats.

“I’ve received two thousand emails and a number of them are very threatening,” said President Gregory Woodward. There is also word of threats against a white student accused of a hate crime for smearing bodily fluids on the belongings of her black former roommate.

News 8 wanted to know if this type of racial tension is common at Connecticut’s universities, so we pulled together an informal group of black current and former students from predominantly white colleges here in the state.

“There is segregation on these campuses,” said Brandon Rothschild, a graduate of the University of St. Joseph.

“I definitely knew some people who have experienced some racial tension,” Antoinette Badillo of the NAACP told News 8’s Mario Boone.

“There’s things that happen that make people feel uncomfortable,” Post University student Akia Callum said.

They all point to the University of Hartford incident as a more glaring example, but sometimes, campus racism is more subtle.

“The experiences I had on campus were like constant explanation of why I was doing certain things and why I’m fighting for this and why I need justice,” Callum explained.

Yet, they all say they don’t regret choosing a predominantly white university.

“It gave me a chance to step outside my comfort zone,” said Rothschild.

Said Badillo, “I just feel like it helped broaden my experience.”

The suspect in the crime, 18-year-old Brianna Brochu, has been expelled from the University of Hartford and faces serious criminal charges.