Bridgeport buildings demolished to make way for $10 million project

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–Some demolition work is underway in Bridgeport this week. The fire department is helping to knock down some blighted properties in the city.

The demolition work is being done to make way for a new $10 million project in the so-called Civic Block neighborhood along Stratford Avenue. The parcel of land will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art library, a public park, between 30 and 60 apartments in housing, and shops.

Several buildings in the area have already been demolished to make way for the project.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s