Bridgeport buildings demolished to make way for $10 million project

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–Some demolition work is underway in Bridgeport this week. The fire department is helping to knock down some blighted properties in the city.

The demolition work is being done to make way for a new $10 million project in the so-called Civic Block neighborhood along Stratford Avenue. The parcel of land will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art library, a public park, between 30 and 60 apartments in housing, and shops.

Several buildings in the area have already been demolished to make way for the project.