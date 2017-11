NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A power outage in North Haven was caused by a car crash on Thursday afternoon. A driver struck a utility pole on Middletown Avenue, blacking out the entire neighborhood.

She was removed from the car and taken the hospital, according to a witness. There is no word on her condition.

The road was shut down as United Illuminating crews were working to restore power. The pole was also down on the road, and crews were working to clear the area.