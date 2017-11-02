“Diversity in Action” at North Haven H.S : What’s Right With Schools

By Published: Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–How can students help each other through tough times?

How can they offer more compassion?

How can they move away from being bored, stressed and tired to inspired?

At North Haven High School, the students themselves along with several area schools are coming up with a plan of action that will lead to inspiration and empathy.

Senior Grayson Barrett of Amity High School explained how empathy can improve a schools environment.

“It will improve because you don’t understand the perspective of your peers. You are just there and they are there, and then there’s a wall in-between,” said Grayson Barrett, a Amity H.S Senior.

The mission is to inspire others towards empathy.

“To just sit there and let them know that things are going to be ok. Things will pass, just being there for them and giving them the support that they need,” said Sachi Patel, a North Haven H.S Senior.

As a result, the vibration of the schools climate can climb.

“When we put it to action it’s one of the nicest thing, as a senior to watch one of my freshmen sophomore friends to watch them do something nice. It makes me feel good, I feel like I have done what I need to do,” said Lynnsey Spader, a North Haven H.S Senior.

So far the “Diversity in Action” conference has been an ongoing success.

“How kids are feeling, their empathy towards one another. It’s really a critical indicator. Today we are looking closely at that. We are thrilled to see this kind of dialogue,” said Dave Maloney of the Connecticut Association of Schools.

Teachers taking students suggestions.

The whole school can move towards positive change.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s