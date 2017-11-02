“Diversity in Action” at North Haven H.S : What’s Right With Schools

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–How can students help each other through tough times?

How can they offer more compassion?

How can they move away from being bored, stressed and tired to inspired?

At North Haven High School, the students themselves along with several area schools are coming up with a plan of action that will lead to inspiration and empathy.

Senior Grayson Barrett of Amity High School explained how empathy can improve a schools environment.

“It will improve because you don’t understand the perspective of your peers. You are just there and they are there, and then there’s a wall in-between,” said Grayson Barrett, a Amity H.S Senior.

The mission is to inspire others towards empathy.

“To just sit there and let them know that things are going to be ok. Things will pass, just being there for them and giving them the support that they need,” said Sachi Patel, a North Haven H.S Senior.

As a result, the vibration of the schools climate can climb.

“When we put it to action it’s one of the nicest thing, as a senior to watch one of my freshmen sophomore friends to watch them do something nice. It makes me feel good, I feel like I have done what I need to do,” said Lynnsey Spader, a North Haven H.S Senior.

So far the “Diversity in Action” conference has been an ongoing success.

“How kids are feeling, their empathy towards one another. It’s really a critical indicator. Today we are looking closely at that. We are thrilled to see this kind of dialogue,” said Dave Maloney of the Connecticut Association of Schools.

Teachers taking students suggestions.

The whole school can move towards positive change.