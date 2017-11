STROUT, Minn. (ABC) — It’s a friendship of fur and feathers.

Max is a 12-year-old husky, and Quackers is a 4-year-old duck.

The unlikely attachment started when Max was 5 and lost his canine companion, Sasha.

Quackers entered the scene as a ducking, and seemed to fill the void.

Owners Patrick and Kirsten Riley say the pair are inseperable; enjoying meals and long walks.