Duke transfer Azura Stevens looks great in exhibition with Huskies

(WTNH)–One of the shining stars in the UConn women’s basketball team’s first exhibition win over Fort Hays State on Wednesday was Azura Stevens, the transfer from Duke.

After sitting out last season, the 6 foot 6 forward is expected to play a big role for the Huskies. She had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks on Wednesday night.

She’s just one of the many reasons the Huskies were chosen as the preseason No. 1 team in the country yet again.

She can handle the ball like a guard and play some defense as well.

“She really stepped up and showed us today that she’s going to be there and we can have that trust back there,” said Katie Lou Samuelson, speaking of Stevens’ defense. “Kind of like my freshman year when Stewie was back there, you knew that she was going to get every box-out.”

The Huskies open the season November 12th against Stanford. They play their final exhibition of the season on Sunday in Storrs.