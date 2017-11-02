Fire hydrant crash leads to flooding at Wallingford car dealership

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crash into a fire hydrant flooded a car dealership in Wallingford on Thursday morning.

Police say in the early morning hours, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Route 5 near Audi of Wallingford. News 8 has learned that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel before striking the hydrant.

Before the water was turned off, the parking lot of the dealership was flooded. As a result, several vehicles that were in the lot were damaged from the water.

Crews were at the dealership sucking up the water from the parking lot throughout the morning.

Police have not released any further details regarding the crash or the flooding.