Fire hydrant crash leads to flooding at Wallingford car dealership

By Published: Updated:
Several vehicles have been flooded out at Audi of Wallingford after a driver struck a hydrant (WTNH / Brian Spyros)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crash into a fire hydrant flooded a car dealership in Wallingford on Thursday morning.

Police say in the early morning hours, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Route 5 near Audi of Wallingford. News 8 has learned that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel before striking the hydrant.

Before the water was turned off, the parking lot of the dealership was flooded. As a result, several vehicles that were in the lot were damaged from the water.

Crews were at the dealership sucking up the water from the parking lot throughout the morning.

Police have not released any further details regarding the crash or the flooding.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s