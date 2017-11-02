Frustration for those still without power

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While most folks do have their power back in Branford, for some it’s now day four in the dark.

Four families on Flat Rock Road in Branford are still firing up their generators.

“It’s expensive camping,” said resident Charlie Beebe.

He says a tree took down the power line leading to his house and the house next door.

“The tree fell down with such force that it snapped in three pieces as you can see,” said Beebe.

The fire department put up caution tape and now they want to see power crews come.

“They did text me two days ago and said your power’s back on,” said Beebe.

But it wasn’t so he and his neighbors reported the outage again.

“The thing that bothers me most is that there’s very young children and there could be live wires down,” said Brian McPartland who lives across the street.

He says he was told a couple of times they’d have power the next day.

“Then they jumped a couple of days and told us it would be at Thursday at noon and it’s Thursday at 12:15 and no action at all,” saud McPartland.

News8 talked to Eversource and was told often times a restoration call goes out to a larger group and then they find out there are smaller outages like this. We were assured they know about it now.

“Hopefully Channel 8 can get some action here,” said McPartland.

Residents realize someone does have to be last to go back on line and they’re fine with that but they say last time they were last as well and they were without power for ten days which is why they called News 8. They didn’t want to see that repeated.

UPDATE: Eversource showed up in Branford around 6:05 p.m.