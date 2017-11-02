Hartford Police make arrest in 4th of July murder

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police have made an arrest Wednesday in a murder that happened in the city on the 4th of July of this year.

Police say on Tuesday, July 4th, officers responded to the area of 11 Wadsworth Street for a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway. He was pronounced dead by EMS on scene.

Related: Hartford man arrested in connection to July 4th homicide

Major Crimes assumed the investigation and detectives were able to review surveillance footage that captured the entire incident. Several people who were seen in the video were also interviewed.

As a result of this, on Monday police were able to secure an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Luis Picart Jr. On Wednesday, he was located and taken into custody.

Related Content: Police investigate fatal shooting in Hartford

Picart was charged with murder, conspiracy murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

The murder remains under investigation.