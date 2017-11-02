HBRA of Central Connecticut: Parade of Homes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — HOPE Partnership’s mission is to educate, advocate & develop affordable housing options along the shoreline and surrounding communities.

• Connecticut’s moderate wage earners continue to struggle to afford living on the shoreline, we raise awareness of this issue and work to find creative ways to provide housing solutions for working families with limited means who are living in our community.

• HOPE has built a development in Old Saybrook of 16 units of affordable housing. We are working on potential developments in Old Lyme and Centerbrook, adding affordable, workforce housing to the housing stock.

For more information visit http://www.hope-ct.org