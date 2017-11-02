In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Mark Vechitto cooks up a Fall dish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Butternut squash is a great Fall dish to cook right now.

Chef Mark Vechitto is cooking up roasted brown sugar and maple butternut squash with dried cranberries, shallots and salmon. The salmon gets topped off with a whole grain maple drizzle.

Salmon with Roasted Maple Brown Sugar Butternut squash, Sweet mustard glaze

Ingredients:

1 Butternut squash 2 to 3 lbs. peeled, seeded and diced 1/2 inch

1 Shallot peeled and sliced lengthwise

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

Salmon

Salt

Pepper

Directions for Salmon:

Mix above ingredients in a bowl with 1/3 cup of olive oil

Place in a 350 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes

Salt and pepper a 8 oz. portion of salmon (skin off)

Place in a hot pan with an oz. of cold oil

Sear for about 1 1/2 minutes then flip over to sear the other side

Directions for Sweet Mustard Glaze:

1 Tablespoon Whole grain mustard

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon Mayo

1 Tablespoon Honey

Add the zest of one lemon with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and mix

Directions for Roasted Maple Brown Sugar Butternut Squash:

When the squash is ready; brown mix in 1/2 stick of butter

Add 1 cup of dried cranberries

When meal is complete, lace squash in center of plate, the salmon on top and drizzle with sweet mustard glaze sauce.