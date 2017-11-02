In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Mark Vechitto cooks up a Fall dish

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Butternut squash is a great Fall dish to cook right now.

Chef Mark Vechitto is cooking up roasted brown sugar and maple butternut squash with dried cranberries, shallots and salmon.  The salmon gets topped off with a whole grain maple drizzle.

Salmon with Roasted Maple Brown Sugar Butternut squash, Sweet mustard glaze 

Ingredients:

  • 1 Butternut squash 2 to 3 lbs. peeled, seeded and diced 1/2 inch
  • 1 Shallot peeled and sliced lengthwise
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • Salmon
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions for Salmon:

  • Mix above ingredients in a bowl with 1/3 cup of olive oil
  • Place in a 350 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes
  • Salt and pepper a 8 oz. portion of salmon (skin off)
  • Place in a hot pan with an oz. of cold oil
  • Sear for about 1 1/2 minutes then flip over to sear the other side

Directions for Sweet Mustard Glaze:

  • 1 Tablespoon Whole grain mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Mayo
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • Add the zest of one lemon with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and mix

Directions for Roasted Maple Brown Sugar Butternut Squash:

  • When the squash is ready; brown mix in 1/2 stick of butter
  • Add 1 cup of dried cranberries

When meal is complete, lace squash in center of plate, the salmon on top and drizzle with sweet mustard glaze sauce.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s