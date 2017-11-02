In The Bender Kitchen: One Hope Wine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Introducing One Hope Wine out of Napa, CA, the wine that makes an impact and gives back!

One Hope has the Robert Mondavi Jr name behind it. Every varietal sold give back to a cause, such as: ovarian & breast cancer screening and research, ABA testing for austism, providing meals to those in need, support of veterans through Team Rubicon and disaster relief, and so much more.

The feature are 4 unique tastings: prosecco/brut/mimosas (providing meals) , red blend & red zin (veterans), chardonnay & rose (breast and ovarian cancer support), new demi secs, bubbly pomegranite, peach, and citron (providing meals)

One Hope Wine is a brand out of Napa CA that is gaining popularity throughout the country due to the philanthropy and impact the wines make. All rated over 90 by Wine Spectator and endorsed by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and much more, tastings are gaining popularity because a local charity will also receive a donation from One Hope.

Parade of Homes: They will be doing a unique tasting in each home on the 29th.

For more information visit https://secure.viaonehope.com/parties/18205

