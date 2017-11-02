iPhone X to be in stores Friday

(WTNH) — The iPhone X will be available in Apple stores on Friday at 8 a.m.

People who pre-ordered have begun getting notifications that their phones are now shipping.

Units will be available for walk-in customers who didn’t pre-order, but, as always, you are encouraged to arrive at Apple stores early.

The new smartphone boasts a display that takes up the entire screen, wireless charging, and a rear camera with dual optical image stabilization.

