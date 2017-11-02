Man accused of assaulting disabled woman pleads guilty

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a mentally and physically disabled woman for nearly a decade and now faces three years in prison.

Kevin Gardner accepted the plea deal Wednesday at Superior Court in New London. The Norwich Bulletin reports he will be sentenced in January to a 10-year prison sentence that will be suspended after serving three years.

The 26-year-old Norwich man will also be sentenced to 10 years of probation.

According to the arrest warrant, Gardner sexually assaulted his victim for nine years, beginning when they were both underage.

The warrant also says the victim tried to report her abuse multiple times, but Gardner wasn’t reported by witnesses to the police until July 2016.

