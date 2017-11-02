Marching Forward in Memory of Connecticut Fallen Hero

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –  Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel was known as an energetic kid, growing up in Wallingford, Connecticut.

He made the Dean’s List throughout school, was the editor of the school newspaper and went on to graduate from West Point.

In March of 2013, Pedersen-Keel lost his life while serving as Detachment Commander of Green Beret Special Forces in Afghanistan.

This Saturday you can take part in the APK Charities 5k Run and Ruck March in Andrew’s memory.

You march with 65 pounds of non-perishable food items in a backpack, to support five, local food pantries. The event is being held at the Guilford Fairgrounds. Click here to learn more and register. 

This event is in conjunction with Friday’s ‘Vets Rock’ gathering at Mohegan Sun.

