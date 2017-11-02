Massive auction featuring celebrity items to be held in California

LOS ANGELES, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 150 celebrity items are going up for auction in Los Angeles.

Starting Nov. 11, people can bid on Hollywood memorabilia like Elvis‘ 1957 pink Cadillac. Other items include clothing worn by Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy and Michael Jackson.

Also up for grabs are the ticket won by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the movie, Titanic, the military uniform worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump, and the umbrella from Mary Poppins.

