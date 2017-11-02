New Britain bursting with pride over World Series MVP George Springer

Related Coverage 2 Connecticut natives help Houston Astros win World Series

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain is overjoyed to see one of its own make such a name for himself in sports. There was excitement all over the city on Thursday, as people are talking about the World Series and responding on social media.

The Most Valuable Player on baseball’s biggest stage is from New Britain. George Springer’s success is creating a buzz in the city.

Mayor Erin Stewart watched the Astros win last night. She says the excitement goes beyond the game itself.

“It’s like the sixth inning and they start talking about New Britain and all about how the Springer family was from New Britain and George played in New Britain Little League,” said Stewart. “You just feel this overwhelming sense of pride.”

Roberto Mercado was Springer’s coach when he was a freshman at New Britain High School. Springer went to the school for a year, and then transferred.

“At the time he was quiet but committed, worked 100 percent all the time,” Mercado said.

He’s been a role model for the students who play on the team now. They’re excited, looking up to him more than ever.

“It’s been great, the buzz around New Britain, on social media and everywhere – Springer Dinger,” said Mercado. “It’s been fun.”

Those who know Springer say he’s hard working and gives back to the community. They’ve been following his success. They’re thrilled for him and for his family, who still call New Britain home.

“They’re great people, and this couldn’t happen to a better family,” said Stewart. “George is so well deserving of this.”

Stewart says the city will have a big homecoming celebration when he comes back. However, at this point it’s too early to know what exactly that will be.