New Haven pub crawl to benefit St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Image courtesy of the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pub crawl will be held in downtown New Haven this Saturday to benefit the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For $50, you can get a ride on the Elm City Party Bike. In addition, you will receive a free growler fill at the New England Brewing Company, special craft beer pricing at participating pubs and a St. Patrick’s Day Parade button.

There are two time periods with one being from 12 noon until 2 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Registrations can be made at www.elmcitypartybike.com.

